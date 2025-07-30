Andrew Flory in Concert: Solo Theorbo Program

Kacky Walton spoke with Dennis Janzer, Director of Music and organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, and Dr. Andrew Flory, a lutenist who will present a solo theorbo concert in the intimate setting of St. Mary’s historic chapel.

Dr. Flory, an American theorbo player, lutenist, classical guitarist, and educator based in Antwerp, Belgium, is a multi-instrumentalist and Early Music specialist known for his colorful and nuanced interpretations of a repertoire spanning more than 500 years. His concert, "Giants of the Baroque," is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow.