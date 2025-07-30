© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Andrew Flory in Concert: Solo Theorbo Program

By Kacky Walton
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Dennis Janzer, Director of Music and organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, and Dr. Andrew Flory, a lutenist who will present a solo theorbo concert in the intimate setting of St. Mary’s historic chapel.

Dr. Flory, an American theorbo player, lutenist, classical guitarist, and educator based in Antwerp, Belgium, is a multi-instrumentalist and Early Music specialist known for his colorful and nuanced interpretations of a repertoire spanning more than 500 years. His concert, "Giants of the Baroque," is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow.

Performance Details:
Date: Sunday, August 3
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Avenue)
Get more information here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local Events St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton