21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra 2025-26 Season Launch

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:32 AM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) opens its 74th season this fall, which also marks the 10th anniversary of Robert Moody’s tenure as Music Director.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Maestro Moody about his decade with the orchestra and the exciting concerts planned for the upcoming season, with guest violinist Randall Goosby performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

Saturday evening Masterworks concerts will once again be broadcast live on WKNO-FM.

Season tickets are now available, and tickets for individual concerts go on sale Friday, August 1.

Learn More About Tickets >

Darel Snodgrass
