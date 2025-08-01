Dan Conaway’s Memoir and Meaningful Gift to Public Radio

Dan Conaway, a lifelong Memphian known for his work in advertising, public relations, and his regular column in The Daily Memphian, recently made an extraordinary gesture in support of public broadcasting.

Following WKNO’s brief pop-up pledge drive—prompted by the rescission bill that eliminated all federal funding for public media—Conaway auctioned off a cherished family heirloom to benefit WKNO-FM and WYPR-FM, both of which suffered significant funding cuts. The effort exceeded expectations.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Conaway about his latest book, "Never Over the Hill (a memoir in bright orange)," co-written with fellow University of Tennessee (UT) alumnus Bill Haltom. The memoir reflects on their experiences as UT students in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a time of profound social and cultural change, and how that era shaped their lives.