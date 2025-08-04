© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Rural Route Artists | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:42 AM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with Jimmy Crosthwait and Lizi Beard-Ward, two of the four artists featured in the exhibit "Rural Route Artists," on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The title of the exhibit reflects the close-knit community of artists who live or work east of Memphis near Eads and Arlington, and who traditionally open their studios for a holiday show and sale each season.

Exhibit Details:
On Display through Friday, August 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton