Rural Route Artists | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton speaks with Jimmy Crosthwait and Lizi Beard-Ward, two of the four artists featured in the exhibit "Rural Route Artists," on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.
The title of the exhibit reflects the close-knit community of artists who live or work east of Memphis near Eads and Arlington, and who traditionally open their studios for a holiday show and sale each season.
Exhibit Details:
On Display through Friday, August 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more here >