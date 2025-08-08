© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Upcoming Performances at Orpheum Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

A new season is about to begin at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about upcoming events, including the "The Sound of Music Movie Sing-Along," the pre-Broadway tour of "Austen’s Pride," and "The Notebook," part of the Broadway Series.

The Sound of Music Movie Sing-A-Long:
Date: Saturday, August 16
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Austen's Pride:
Date: Tuesday, September 9 — Wednesday, September 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

The Notebook:
Date: Tuesday, October 28 — Sunday, November 2 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
