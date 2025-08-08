Upcoming Performances at Orpheum Theatre

A new season is about to begin at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about upcoming events, including the "The Sound of Music Movie Sing-Along," the pre-Broadway tour of "Austen’s Pride," and "The Notebook," part of the Broadway Series.

The Sound of Music Movie Sing-A-Long:

Date: Saturday, August 16

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get ticket information >

Austen's Pride:

Date: Tuesday, September 9 — Wednesday, September 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get ticket information >

The Notebook:

Date: Tuesday, October 28 — Sunday, November 2 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get ticket information >

