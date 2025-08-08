Upcoming Performances at Orpheum Theatre
A new season is about to begin at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about upcoming events, including the "The Sound of Music Movie Sing-Along," the pre-Broadway tour of "Austen’s Pride," and "The Notebook," part of the Broadway Series.
The Sound of Music Movie Sing-A-Long:
Date: Saturday, August 16
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
Austen's Pride:
Date: Tuesday, September 9 — Wednesday, September 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
The Notebook:
Date: Tuesday, October 28 — Sunday, November 2 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)