Ballet Memphis 2025-26 Season Launch

Ballet Memphis opens its 39th season with the world premiere of Joshua L. Peugh’s "Macbeth."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the exciting lineup, beginning with "Dance in 30," followed by the highly anticipated "Macbeth" in Ballet Memphis’ intimate studios.

The season continues with the beloved holiday classic "The Nutcracker" at the Orpheum, the innovative "Winter Mix" showcase, and concludes with the return of McMahon’s own "Romeo and Juliet" at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Dance in 30:

Date: Friday, September 5 — Saturday, September 6

Time: TBA

Location: Ballet Memphis Studio (2144 Madison Ave)

Macbeth:

Date: Friday, October 10 — Sunday, October 19

Time: TBA

Location: Ballet Memphis Studio (2144 Madison Ave)

Get more information here >

The Nutcracker:

Date: Friday, December 12 — Sunday, December 14

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get more information here >

Winter Mix 2026:

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026 — Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time: TBA

Location: Ballet Memphis Studio (2144 Madison Ave)

Romeo and Juliet:

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026 — Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time: TBA

Location: Germantown Performing Arts Center (1801 Exeter Road)

Get more information here >