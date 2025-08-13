© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Creative Aging Mid-South Upcoming Shows

By Kacky Walton
Published August 13, 2025 at 10:24 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, and introduced Christy Barzizza, the organization’s new Executive Director.

Guests discussed the next two performances in Creative Aging’s popular concert series: Brad Birkedahl, co-founder of the beloved rockabilly group The Dempseys, brings his band to Theatre Memphis for two shows.

Then, “Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience” takes the stage at the Kroc Center with a full band, backup vocalists, and dancers for an electrifying tribute.

Brad Birkedahl Band:
Date: Wednesday, August 20
Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.

Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience:
Date: Wednesday, Sepetember 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)
Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
