Creative Aging Mid-South Upcoming Shows
Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, and introduced Christy Barzizza, the organization’s new Executive Director.
Guests discussed the next two performances in Creative Aging’s popular concert series: Brad Birkedahl, co-founder of the beloved rockabilly group The Dempseys, brings his band to Theatre Memphis for two shows.
Then, “Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience” takes the stage at the Kroc Center with a full band, backup vocalists, and dancers for an electrifying tribute.
Brad Birkedahl Band:
Date: Wednesday, August 20
Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.
Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience:
Date: Wednesday, Sepetember 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)
Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.