Creative Aging Mid-South Upcoming Shows

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, and introduced Christy Barzizza, the organization’s new Executive Director.

Guests discussed the next two performances in Creative Aging’s popular concert series: Brad Birkedahl, co-founder of the beloved rockabilly group The Dempseys, brings his band to Theatre Memphis for two shows.

Then, “Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience” takes the stage at the Kroc Center with a full band, backup vocalists, and dancers for an electrifying tribute.

Brad Birkedahl Band:

Date: Wednesday, August 20

Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)

Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.

Elevation Memphis: The Tina Turner Experience:

Date: Wednesday, Sepetember 10

Time: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Location: Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)

Get tickets here: 11:00 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.