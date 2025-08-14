© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Create Community Night | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:06 AM CDT

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens hosts Create Community Night, inviting guests to make, design, experiment, and explore.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about this engaging evening that encourages creativity and connection with both the Dixon and its community partners.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 16
Time: 5:00 p.m.— 8:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Learn more here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
