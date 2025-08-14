Create Community Night | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens hosts Create Community Night, inviting guests to make, design, experiment, and explore.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about this engaging evening that encourages creativity and connection with both the Dixon and its community partners.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 16

Time: 5:00 p.m.— 8:00 p.m.

Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)

Learn more here >