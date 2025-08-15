© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Come From Away | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:02 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Daniel Stuart Nelson and Pete Montgomery about the regional premiere of the award-winning musical "Come From Away" at Playhouse on the Square.

Daniel serves as director and choreographer, with Pete assisting in bringing to life the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them following the emergency closure of airspace on September 11, 2001.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 15 — Sunday, September 14 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
