Come From Away | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton spoke with Daniel Stuart Nelson and Pete Montgomery about the regional premiere of the award-winning musical "Come From Away" at Playhouse on the Square.
Daniel serves as director and choreographer, with Pete assisting in bringing to life the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them following the emergency closure of airspace on September 11, 2001.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 15 — Sunday, September 14 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
