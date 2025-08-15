© 2025 WKNO FM
Something Rotten | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:45 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Whitney Brannon, director and choreographer of the raucous send-up of musical theatre "Something Rotten."

Set in 1590s London, the show follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, struggling playwrights living in the shadow of William Shakespeare. Determined to outshine the “rock star” Bard, they set out to create the world’s first musical.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 15 — Sunday, September 7 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
