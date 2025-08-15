Something Rotten | Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton spoke with Whitney Brannon, director and choreographer of the raucous send-up of musical theatre "Something Rotten."

Set in 1590s London, the show follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, struggling playwrights living in the shadow of William Shakespeare. Determined to outshine the “rock star” Bard, they set out to create the world’s first musical.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 15 — Sunday, September 7 (times vary)

Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)

