Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Performances at Halloran Centre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 15, 2025 at 8:47 AM CDT

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education, part of the Orpheum Theatre Group, has announced the first events of its new season.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming, about the season’s opening lineup, which includes the return of audience favorites: the Memphis Songwriters Showcase, Princeton James’ Soulful Murder Mysteries, and Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1.

Princeton James’ Soulful Murder Mysteries:
Date: Sunday, August 24
Time: 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information: 3:00 p.m. | 7:00 p.m.

Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1:
Date: Thursday, September 4
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Memphis Songwriters Showcase:
Details on this event to be announced.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
