Upcoming Performances at Halloran Centre

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education, part of the Orpheum Theatre Group, has announced the first events of its new season.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming, about the season’s opening lineup, which includes the return of audience favorites: the Memphis Songwriters Showcase, Princeton James’ Soulful Murder Mysteries, and Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1.

Princeton James’ Soulful Murder Mysteries:

Date: Sunday, August 24

Time: 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

Get ticket information: 3:00 p.m. | 7:00 p.m.

Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1:

Date: Thursday, September 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

Get ticket information >

Memphis Songwriters Showcase:

Details on this event to be announced.