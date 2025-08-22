Teenage Tupelo Turns 30

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis filmmaker, artist, musician, and comic creator Mike McCarthy about the 30th anniversary screening of his cult classic film "Teenage Tupelo."

Described as “a semi-auto-bio sexploitation comedy-drama” and “an Elvis-obsessed autobiographical bump-and-grind Super 8 cinematic oddity,” the film was shown Wednesday, August 20 at Malco’s Studio on the Square. The evening also featured "Superthrift 2," a short film by Mike’s son, John Marvel.

In addition to the screening, the anniversary was marked with the release of a companion book offering an in-depth look at McCarthy’s career, life, and cultural obsessions.