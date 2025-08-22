© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Teenage Tupelo Turns 30

By Kacky Walton
Published August 22, 2025 at 6:53 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis filmmaker, artist, musician, and comic creator Mike McCarthy about the 30th anniversary screening of his cult classic film "Teenage Tupelo."

Described as “a semi-auto-bio sexploitation comedy-drama” and “an Elvis-obsessed autobiographical bump-and-grind Super 8 cinematic oddity,” the film was shown Wednesday, August 20 at Malco’s Studio on the Square. The evening also featured "Superthrift 2," a short film by Mike’s son, John Marvel.

In addition to the screening, the anniversary was marked with the release of a companion book offering an in-depth look at McCarthy’s career, life, and cultural obsessions.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
