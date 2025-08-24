© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

World Premieres by Dr. Dawson Hull | Germantown Baptist Church

By Kacky Walton
Published August 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about the Masterpiece Concert Series presented by the church’s Conservatory of Music.

Dr. Hull discussed his new Clarinet Sonata, written for his wife, clarinetist Taneea Hull, and a Cello Sonata composed for his friend, cellist Estefan Perez. Both musicians joined the conversation to share their experiences working on these pieces and the valuable input they provided during the revision process. These works will be featured in the opening concert of the series in the Germantown Baptist Church Music Hall.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Germantown Baptist Church Music Hall (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Baptist Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
