World Premieres by Dr. Dawson Hull | Germantown Baptist Church

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about the Masterpiece Concert Series presented by the church’s Conservatory of Music.

Dr. Hull discussed his new Clarinet Sonata, written for his wife, clarinetist Taneea Hull, and a Cello Sonata composed for his friend, cellist Estefan Perez. Both musicians joined the conversation to share their experiences working on these pieces and the valuable input they provided during the revision process. These works will be featured in the opening concert of the series in the Germantown Baptist Church Music Hall.