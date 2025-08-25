Memphis Chamber Music Society 2025-26 Season Launch

Kacky Walton spoke with acclaimed pianist Victor Santiago Asunción, who has performed in concert halls around the world, including Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.

He is the Founder and Artistic & Board Director of the FilAm Music Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting Filipino classical musicians.

When Marsha Evans stepped down after 36 years as Founder and Artistic Director of the Memphis Chamber Music Society, she passed the baton to Asunción, who now offers an overview of the Society’s upcoming 37th season.

