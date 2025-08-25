© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Chamber Music Society 2025-26 Season Launch

By Kacky Walton
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with acclaimed pianist Victor Santiago Asunción, who has performed in concert halls around the world, including Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.

He is the Founder and Artistic & Board Director of the FilAm Music Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting Filipino classical musicians.

When Marsha Evans stepped down after 36 years as Founder and Artistic Director of the Memphis Chamber Music Society, she passed the baton to Asunción, who now offers an overview of the Society’s upcoming 37th season.

Learn more about this season's upcoming events here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
