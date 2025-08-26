© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

An Evening of Grace and Jazz | Friends of Music Concert Series

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT

Calvary Episcopal Church's Friends of Music Concert Series returns to downtown Memphis after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 and the renovation of both the church building and its historic organ.

The season opens with "An Evening of Grace and Jazz" featuring Alexis Grace and the Pat Fusco Trio.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the six-concert season, and with Grace and Fusco about the opening night performance.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 29
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Calvary Episcopal Church (102 N 2nd St)
Learn more about this event >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
