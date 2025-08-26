An Evening of Grace and Jazz | Friends of Music Concert Series

Calvary Episcopal Church's Friends of Music Concert Series returns to downtown Memphis after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 and the renovation of both the church building and its historic organ.

The season opens with "An Evening of Grace and Jazz" featuring Alexis Grace and the Pat Fusco Trio.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the six-concert season, and with Grace and Fusco about the opening night performance.