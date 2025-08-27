The Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1

The new season at the Halloran Center for Performing Arts and Education continues with this year's first installment of Robert Moody Presents: The Orchestra Unplugged.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about this behind-the-scenes look at Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Their conversation delves into comparisons to Beethoven, Brahms’ complex personal life, and the painstaking creative journey that culminated in one of the most iconic works in the classical repertoire.