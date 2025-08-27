© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
The Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:55 PM CDT

The new season at the Halloran Center for Performing Arts and Education continues with this year's first installment of Robert Moody Presents: The Orchestra Unplugged.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about this behind-the-scenes look at Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Their conversation delves into comparisons to Beethoven, Brahms’ complex personal life, and the painstaking creative journey that culminated in one of the most iconic works in the classical repertoire.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 4
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education (225 South Main Street)
Get ticket information here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
