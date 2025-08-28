© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Much Ado About Nothing | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:26 PM CDT

The new season at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) opens on the lawn by the lake with Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s free Shout-Out Shakespeare production of "Much Ado About Nothing."

Darel Snodgrass talks with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about the first half of the season, which features performances by T. Graham Brown, Memphis native Booker T. Jones, Chi-Town Transit Authority and Elizabeth Von Trapp, along with puppetry, live art, local theatre, and festive holiday programs.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center
(3663 Appling Road)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass