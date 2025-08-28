Much Ado About Nothing | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

The new season at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) opens on the lawn by the lake with Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s free Shout-Out Shakespeare production of "Much Ado About Nothing."

Darel Snodgrass talks with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about the first half of the season, which features performances by T. Graham Brown, Memphis native Booker T. Jones, Chi-Town Transit Authority and Elizabeth Von Trapp, along with puppetry, live art, local theatre, and festive holiday programs.