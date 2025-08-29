Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists | 2025–26 Season

Kacky Walton spoke with Jane Scharding Smedley, organist and choirmaster at St. Peter’s Church, and Jackson Hearn, associate organist at Calvary Episcopal Church, about the upcoming 2025–26 season from the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The season opens with a free recital, "Concert for Peace: Music for Organ by Ukrainian and Russian Composers," performed by renowned Vassar College organist Gail Archer.