Checking on the Arts
Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists | 2025–26 Season

By Kacky Walton
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jane Scharding Smedley, organist and choirmaster at St. Peter’s Church, and Jackson Hearn, associate organist at Calvary Episcopal Church, about the upcoming 2025–26 season from the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The season opens with a free recital, "Concert for Peace: Music for Organ by Ukrainian and Russian Composers," performed by renowned Vassar College organist Gail Archer.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, September 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Idlewild Presbyterian Church (1750 Union Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
