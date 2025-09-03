Art on the Rocks: A Garden Cocktail Festival
Dixon Gallery & Gardens will host their 5th annual Art on the Rocks: A Garden Cocktail Festival.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens' Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this event, which features craft cocktails, local beers, delicious food, and the beauty of the gardens.
This event is only available to those who are 21 years of age or older.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 5
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Get ticket information >