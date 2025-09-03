© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Art on the Rocks: A Garden Cocktail Festival

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT

Dixon Gallery & Gardens will host their 5th annual Art on the Rocks: A Garden Cocktail Festival.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens' Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this event, which features craft cocktails, local beers, delicious food, and the beauty of the gardens.

This event is only available to those who are 21 years of age or older.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 5
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass