© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Artiful Adventure | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with artist Suzanne Evans, whose work is featured in "Artiful Adventure," the September exhibition at WKNO’s Gallery 1091. The show also includes pieces by Phyllis Boger and Barrie Skoda Foster.

The exhibit’s title is inspired by Evans’ solo camping and hiking journey through Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, where she discovered both beauty and abstraction in nature.

Event Details:
Date: Weekdays, Tuesday, September 2 — Friday, September 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton