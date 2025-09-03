Artiful Adventure | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton spoke with artist Suzanne Evans, whose work is featured in "Artiful Adventure," the September exhibition at WKNO’s Gallery 1091. The show also includes pieces by Phyllis Boger and Barrie Skoda Foster.
The exhibit’s title is inspired by Evans’ solo camping and hiking journey through Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, where she discovered both beauty and abstraction in nature.
Event Details:
Date: Weekdays, Tuesday, September 2 — Friday, September 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >