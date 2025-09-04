© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre 2025-26 Season Continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT

The new season at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis is in full swing.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group's Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about ticket sales for "& Juliet," the next production in the Broadway season, as well as "The Orchestra Unplugged" at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.

Bennett-Bank also discusses Halloran’s upcoming 10th Anniversary Celebration in mid-September, and many other events on the horizon.

The Orchestra Unplugged — Brahms Symphony No. 1
Date: Thursday, September 4
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Halloran Centre 10th Anniversary Free Community Day
Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St.)
Get more information >

& Juliet
Date: Tuesday, November 25 — Sunday, November 30 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum TheatreHalloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass