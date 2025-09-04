Orpheum Theatre 2025-26 Season Continues
The new season at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis is in full swing.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group's Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about ticket sales for "& Juliet," the next production in the Broadway season, as well as "The Orchestra Unplugged" at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.
Bennett-Bank also discusses Halloran’s upcoming 10th Anniversary Celebration in mid-September, and many other events on the horizon.
The Orchestra Unplugged — Brahms Symphony No. 1
Date: Thursday, September 4
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St.)
Halloran Centre 10th Anniversary Free Community Day
Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St.)
& Juliet
Date: Tuesday, November 25 — Sunday, November 30 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
