2025 Annual Summer Pottery Show & Sale | Agnes Stark Pottery
Kacky Walton spoke with studio potter Agnes Stark about her 2025 Summer Pottery Show and Sale at her studio in Eads, TN.
Stark’s work, which includes functional stoneware and decorative porcelain, is celebrated for its strong design and distinctive glaze techniques that create pieces recognized for their striking originality.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 5 — Sunday, September 7 (times vary)
Location: Agnes Stark Pottery (12675 Donelson Rd)
Get more information here >