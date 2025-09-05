© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
2025 Annual Summer Pottery Show & Sale | Agnes Stark Pottery

By Kacky Walton
Published September 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with studio potter Agnes Stark about her 2025 Summer Pottery Show and Sale at her studio in Eads, TN.

Stark’s work, which includes functional stoneware and decorative porcelain, is celebrated for its strong design and distinctive glaze techniques that create pieces recognized for their striking originality.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 5 — Sunday, September 7 (times vary)
Location: Agnes Stark Pottery (12675 Donelson Rd)
Get more information here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
