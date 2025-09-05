Food Truck Garden Party at Memphis Botanic Garden

Kacky Walton spoke with Gina Harris, Director of Audience Engagement at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and Alyssa Coons, Memphis Area Market Manager with the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, about the upcoming Food Truck Garden Party.

This lively evening features food, fun, and entertainment, including a farmers' and craft market run entirely by young entrepreneurs ages 5 to 17.

Harris also shared details about the Campfires & Cocktails Party, where guests can roast hot dogs, build their perfect s’mores, and enjoy fall-inspired drinks.

Food Truck Garden Party

Date: Wednesday, September 10

Time: 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)

Register Here >