Checking on the Arts

Food Truck Garden Party at Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Gina Harris, Director of Audience Engagement at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and Alyssa Coons, Memphis Area Market Manager with the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, about the upcoming Food Truck Garden Party.

This lively evening features food, fun, and entertainment, including a farmers' and craft market run entirely by young entrepreneurs ages 5 to 17.

Harris also shared details about the Campfires & Cocktails Party, where guests can roast hot dogs, build their perfect s’mores, and enjoy fall-inspired drinks.

Food Truck Garden Party
Date: Wednesday, September 10
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Register Here >

Campfires & Cocktails Party (21+)
Date: Saturday, September 26
Time: 6:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Learn more about this event >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
