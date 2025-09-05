TheatreWorks' festival is full day of free performances, workshops and arts

TheatreWorks, Memphis’ nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to providing affordable office, rehearsal, and performance space for emerging artists and performing arts groups, is celebrating 30 years of service to the Mid-South theatre community with a free Theatre and Arts Festival on Saturday, September 6, from noon to 10:30 p.m. at its Overton Square location, 2085 Monroe.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with TheatreWorks Board President (and WKNO-FM News Director) Christopher Blank, along with Rick Bartl of Friends of George’s and Julia Hinson of Lone Tree Live—two of the 13 groups currently presenting programs at TheatreWorks—about the upcoming celebration and the enduring value of the venue to Memphis’ performing arts community.