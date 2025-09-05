© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

TheatreWorks' festival is full day of free performances, workshops and arts

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:55 PM CDT

TheatreWorks, Memphis’ nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to providing affordable office, rehearsal, and performance space for emerging artists and performing arts groups, is celebrating 30 years of service to the Mid-South theatre community with a free Theatre and Arts Festival on Saturday, September 6, from noon to 10:30 p.m. at its Overton Square location, 2085 Monroe.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with TheatreWorks Board President (and WKNO-FM News Director) Christopher Blank, along with Rick Bartl of Friends of George’s and Julia Hinson of Lone Tree Live—two of the 13 groups currently presenting programs at TheatreWorks—about the upcoming celebration and the enduring value of the venue to Memphis’ performing arts community.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 12:00 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Location: TheatreWorks (2085 Monroe)
Learn more about this event here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
