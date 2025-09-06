© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

49th Annual Home & Garden Tour

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 6, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT

The 49th Annual Home & Garden Tour will take place on Sunday, September 7. This year’s tour is unique, as all the featured homes are located on Central Avenue.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Home Tour Chair Kathy Ferguson about the event, which showcases residences dating from 1902 to 2000, highlighting a wide variety of architectural styles and distinctive details.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 7
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Central Gardens (671 S Belvedere Blvd)
Get ticket information here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCentral Gardens Association
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass