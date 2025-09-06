49th Annual Home & Garden Tour
The 49th Annual Home & Garden Tour will take place on Sunday, September 7. This year’s tour is unique, as all the featured homes are located on Central Avenue.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Home Tour Chair Kathy Ferguson about the event, which showcases residences dating from 1902 to 2000, highlighting a wide variety of architectural styles and distinctive details.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 7
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Central Gardens (671 S Belvedere Blvd)
Get ticket information here >