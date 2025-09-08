Great Wine Benefit | Playhouse on the Square
Playhouse on the Square presents "Great Wine Benefit," a theatrical wine-tasting event supporting the theater’s programming.
Kacky Walton spoke with Playhouse on the Square's Director of Special Events & Auditions, Courtney Oliver, about this annual fundraiser. The event will feature scenes from ten shows, wine tastings, trivia (with a bit of playful bribery), great prizes, and much more.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 16
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper Street)
Get ticket information >