Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Great Wine Benefit | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published September 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM CDT

Playhouse on the Square presents "Great Wine Benefit," a theatrical wine-tasting event supporting the theater’s programming.

Kacky Walton spoke with Playhouse on the Square's Director of Special Events & Auditions, Courtney Oliver, about this annual fundraiser. The event will feature scenes from ten shows, wine tastings, trivia (with a bit of playful bribery), great prizes, and much more.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 16
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper Street)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
