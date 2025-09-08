© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Leo Kottke Performance at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:50 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the upcoming performance by legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke.

Emerging in the 1960s, Kottke’s propulsive fingerstyle playing established him as a true innovator and earned him a Grammy Award. He will open Buckman’s 28th season, blending humorous monologues with memorable vocal and instrumental highlights.

Performance Details:
Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
