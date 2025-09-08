Leo Kottke Performance at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the upcoming performance by legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke.
Emerging in the 1960s, Kottke’s propulsive fingerstyle playing established him as a true innovator and earned him a Grammy Award. He will open Buckman’s 28th season, blending humorous monologues with memorable vocal and instrumental highlights.
Performance Details:
Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
