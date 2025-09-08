Leo Kottke Performance at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the upcoming performance by legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke.

Emerging in the 1960s, Kottke’s propulsive fingerstyle playing established him as a true innovator and earned him a Grammy Award. He will open Buckman’s 28th season, blending humorous monologues with memorable vocal and instrumental highlights.