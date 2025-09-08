Nunsense the Musical | Germantown Community Theatre

Kacky Walton spoke with Elizabeth Perkins, director of "NUNSENSE," the musical at Germantown Community Theatre

The comedy follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they stage a fundraiser to cover burial costs for sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God).

Packed with zany antics and heartfelt reflections, this habit-forming show also includes a Sensory Friendly Performance with sign language interpretation on Sunday, September 21.