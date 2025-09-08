Nunsense the Musical | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton spoke with Elizabeth Perkins, director of "NUNSENSE," the musical at Germantown Community Theatre
The comedy follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they stage a fundraiser to cover burial costs for sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God).
Packed with zany antics and heartfelt reflections, this habit-forming show also includes a Sensory Friendly Performance with sign language interpretation on Sunday, September 21.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 12 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
