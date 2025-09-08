© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Nunsense the Musical | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Elizabeth Perkins, director of "NUNSENSE," the musical at Germantown Community Theatre

The comedy follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they stage a fundraiser to cover burial costs for sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God).

Packed with zany antics and heartfelt reflections, this habit-forming show also includes a Sensory Friendly Performance with sign language interpretation on Sunday, September 21.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 12 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
