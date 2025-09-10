Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Season Launch

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Masterworks season begins with two giant Romantic works, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody and acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby—Sphinx Concerto and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, and a former Memphian—about this program.

Performances:

Date: Saturday, September 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)

Get ticket information >

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 2:30 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

Get ticket information >

Tune in to the live broadcast of the concert on Saturday, September 13, on WKNO 91.1, wknofm.org, and the WKNO App. An encore of the performance will air Friday, September 19, at 12:00 p.m.