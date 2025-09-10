Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Season Launch
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Masterworks season begins with two giant Romantic works, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody and acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby—Sphinx Concerto and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, and a former Memphian—about this program.
Performances:
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)
Get ticket information >
Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >