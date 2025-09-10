© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Season Launch

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:19 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Masterworks season begins with two giant Romantic works, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody and acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby—Sphinx Concerto and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, and a former Memphian—about this program.

Performances:
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)
Get ticket information >

Date: Sunday, September 14
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tune in to the live broadcast of the concert on Saturday, September 13, on WKNO 91.1, wknofm.org, and the WKNO App. An encore of the performance will air Friday, September 19, at 12:00 p.m.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass