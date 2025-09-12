Memphis Symphony Big Band in The Grove

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band returns to The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC). They’ll be joined by Memphis native Patrice Williamson, a scintillating, soulful singer who swings hard and scats with the best. She has rightly been compared to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan in publications such as The Los Angeles Times and All-Music Guide to Jazz.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Principal Trumpet and Big Band Leader Scott Moore about this popular ensemble, its roots in jazz-band broadcasts from the Peabody Skyway, and the joy of collaborating with a powerhouse vocalist like Patrice Williamson.