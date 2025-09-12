© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Memphis Symphony Big Band in The Grove

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:03 PM CDT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band returns to The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC). They’ll be joined by Memphis native Patrice Williamson, a scintillating, soulful singer who swings hard and scats with the best. She has rightly been compared to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan in publications such as The Los Angeles Times and All-Music Guide to Jazz.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Principal Trumpet and Big Band Leader Scott Moore about this popular ensemble, its roots in jazz-band broadcasts from the Peabody Skyway, and the joy of collaborating with a powerhouse vocalist like Patrice Williamson.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Grove (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
