21-01.png
Danielle Allen on the Declaration of Independence

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

The Spence Wilson Center for Interdisciplinary Humanities at Rhodes College will host Danielle Allen for a free public lecture.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Allen, who is the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation. She discussed her lecture, "The Declaration of Independence Today: Why an Old Text Still Serves Us Now," as well as her book, Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 18
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: McNeill Concert Hall (613 University St)
Register Here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
