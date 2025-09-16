Danielle Allen on the Declaration of Independence

The Spence Wilson Center for Interdisciplinary Humanities at Rhodes College will host Danielle Allen for a free public lecture.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Allen, who is the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation. She discussed her lecture, "The Declaration of Independence Today: Why an Old Text Still Serves Us Now," as well as her book, Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality.