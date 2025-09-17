© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education 10th Anniversary Season Continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT

The Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education’s tenth anniversary season continues with an exciting mix of returning favorites and newly announced performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming, about this weekend’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, the return of the Soulful Murder Mystery, Memphis Songwriters, and The Orchestra Unplugged series, along with new shows from The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Tablao Flamenco, and more.

Tablao Flamenco:
Date: Thursday, September 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band:
Date: Saturday, November 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Memphis Songwriters Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Tickets available for purchase at the door only.

The Rellik Casino & Hotel: A Soulful Murder Mystery:
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Times: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

The Orchestra Unplugged: Who Was Gustav Mahler:
Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsHalloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Darel Snodgrass
