Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education 10th Anniversary Season Continues

The Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education’s tenth anniversary season continues with an exciting mix of returning favorites and newly announced performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming, about this weekend’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, the return of the Soulful Murder Mystery, Memphis Songwriters, and The Orchestra Unplugged series, along with new shows from The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Tablao Flamenco, and more.

Tablao Flamenco:

Date: Thursday, September 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band:

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

Memphis Songwriters Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

Tickets available for purchase at the door only.

The Rellik Casino & Hotel: A Soulful Murder Mystery:

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Times: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre (225 S Main St)

