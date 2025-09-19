Art for Jobs 2025 | Advance Memphis
Advance Memphis works to build economic stability in South Memphis. To support this mission, the organization hosts various events and programs, including the upcoming 15th annual Art for Jobs sale.
Kacky Walton spoke with Jacob Steimer, the Marketing, Communications, and Grants Manager at Advance Memphis, as well as Art for Jobs volunteer Demetrius Boyland, about this year's event and the programs it supports.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 23
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Advance Memphis (575 Suzette Street)
Get more ticket information >