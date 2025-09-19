© 2025 WKNO FM
Art for Jobs 2025 | Advance Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published September 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

Advance Memphis works to build economic stability in South Memphis. To support this mission, the organization hosts various events and programs, including the upcoming 15th annual Art for Jobs sale.

Kacky Walton spoke with Jacob Steimer, the Marketing, Communications, and Grants Manager at Advance Memphis, as well as Art for Jobs volunteer Demetrius Boyland, about this year's event and the programs it supports.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 23
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Advance Memphis (575 Suzette Street)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
