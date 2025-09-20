© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
World Premiere of Macbeth at Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Ballet Memphis launches its 39th season with the world premiere of "Macbeth."

This 80-minute, minimalist production marks the company’s first-ever story ballet set to an original, commissioned score composed by Brandon Carson.

Choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh, "Macbeth" strips the tale to its psychological core, offering a visceral, modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s darkest work.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about Peugh's contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy that exposes the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition and power.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, October 10 — Sunday, October 19 (times vary)
Location: Ballet Memphis Studio (2144 Madison Ave)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
