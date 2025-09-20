World Premiere of Macbeth at Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis launches its 39th season with the world premiere of "Macbeth."

This 80-minute, minimalist production marks the company’s first-ever story ballet set to an original, commissioned score composed by Brandon Carson.

Choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh, "Macbeth" strips the tale to its psychological core, offering a visceral, modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s darkest work.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about Peugh's contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy that exposes the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition and power.