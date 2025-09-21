© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

2025 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT

Memphis music's "biggest night of the year," the 2025 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Thursday, September 25.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Music Hall of Fame/Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum Executive Director John Doyle about this year's event, including some special guests and the inductees: Art Gilliam, Cordell Jackson, Robert Johnson, Denise LaSalle, Wendy Moten, and Johnnie Taylor.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 25
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St.)
Get more information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local Events
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass