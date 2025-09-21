Memphis music's "biggest night of the year," the 2025 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Thursday, September 25.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Music Hall of Fame/Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum Executive Director John Doyle about this year's event, including some special guests and the inductees: Art Gilliam, Cordell Jackson, Robert Johnson, Denise LaSalle, Wendy Moten, and Johnnie Taylor.