Latin Fest 2025 | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group presents its annual Latin Fest at Overton Square.
Kacky Walton talked with Cazateatro Founder and Artistic Director Monica Sanchez about this free community celebration featuring live music, dance, delicious food, a children’s area, and the rich vibrancy of Latin culture.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Square (2101 Madison Ave)
