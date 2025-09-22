© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Latin Fest 2025 | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group presents its annual Latin Fest at Overton Square.

Kacky Walton talked with Cazateatro Founder and Artistic Director Monica Sanchez about this free community celebration featuring live music, dance, delicious food, a children’s area, and the rich vibrancy of Latin culture.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Square (2101 Madison Ave)
Get more information about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
