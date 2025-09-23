As It Is in Heaven | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance
The University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance opens its season with "As It Is in Heaven" by Arlene Hutton.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Assistant Professor and Head of the Directing Program, Holly L. Derr, who directs this production exploring faith, community, and the human spirit in the 1830s Shaker society of Pleasant Hill, Kentucky.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 25 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Studio Theatre at UofM (3745 Central Ave)
