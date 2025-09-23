© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
As It Is in Heaven | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:49 PM CDT

The University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance opens its season with "As It Is in Heaven" by Arlene Hutton.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Assistant Professor and Head of the Directing Program, Holly L. Derr, who directs this production exploring faith, community, and the human spirit in the 1830s Shaker society of Pleasant Hill, Kentucky.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 25 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Studio Theatre at UofM (3745 Central Ave)
Darel Snodgrass
