Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Let It Fall | Collage Dance Collective

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Collage Dance Collective — one of the South’s largest Black-led performing arts organizations — launches its sixteenth season with "Let It Fall."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Kevin Thomas, Founding Artistic Director of Collage Dance Collective, about this bold, boundary-pushing program, highlights from the 16th anniversary season, a new ticketing partnership with Ballet Memphis, and the vital role of art in uncertain times.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 10 — Sunday, October 12 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
