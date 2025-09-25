© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

53rd Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:26 AM CDT

First held in 1973, the "Pink Palace Crafts Fair" has been a highlight of Memphis’s fall season for more than 50 years.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Crafts Fair Chairman Pam Dickey about this beloved juried show, featuring pottery, jewelry, painting, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber arts, and more.

The weekend also features demonstrations by master craftsmen, live music, food and drink vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 26 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Audubon Park (4145 Southern Avenue)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPink PalaceAudubon Park
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass