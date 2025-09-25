53rd Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair

First held in 1973, the "Pink Palace Crafts Fair" has been a highlight of Memphis’s fall season for more than 50 years.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Crafts Fair Chairman Pam Dickey about this beloved juried show, featuring pottery, jewelry, painting, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber arts, and more.

The weekend also features demonstrations by master craftsmen, live music, food and drink vendors, and family-friendly activities.