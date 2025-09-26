Mary K VanGieson: Chasing the Ephemeral | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

"Mary K VanGieson: Chasing the Ephemeral" is on view now through Sunday, January 4, 2026, in the Mallory/Worzburger Galleries at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

VanGieson—an “artist, educator, storyteller, collector, and sometime writer”—creates prints, sculptures, and installations from alternative materials such as coffee filters and foraged plants to explore themes of loss, erosion, and transience.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about VanGieson’s unique printmaking process, which uses natural materials and cotton paper in a boiling technique before the resulting prints are transformed by tearing, curling, cutting, folding, collaging, and sewing to create sculptural works.

An artist talk is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, at 12:00 p.m.