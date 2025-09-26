© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Mary K VanGieson: Chasing the Ephemeral | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

"Mary K VanGieson: Chasing the Ephemeral" is on view now through Sunday, January 4, 2026, in the Mallory/Worzburger Galleries at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

VanGieson—an “artist, educator, storyteller, collector, and sometime writer”—creates prints, sculptures, and installations from alternative materials such as coffee filters and foraged plants to explore themes of loss, erosion, and transience.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about VanGieson’s unique printmaking process, which uses natural materials and cotton paper in a boiling technique before the resulting prints are transformed by tearing, curling, cutting, folding, collaging, and sewing to create sculptural works.

An artist talk is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, at 12:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 28 — Sunday, January 4, 2026 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
