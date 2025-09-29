Much Ado About Nothing | Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer and director Stephanie Shine about this year’s lively 90-minute production of "Much Ado About Nothing," Shakespeare’s gleeful rom-com featuring the quintessential will-they/won’t-they duo, Beatrice and Benedick.
Audiences can enjoy 11 free outdoor performances at venues ranging from the Sunset Canopy at Tom Lee Park to Reverie in LaGrange, TN.
Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, September 27 — Sunday, October 19
(times and locations vary)
