Much Ado About Nothing | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer and director Stephanie Shine about this year’s lively 90-minute production of "Much Ado About Nothing," Shakespeare’s gleeful rom-com featuring the quintessential will-they/won’t-they duo, Beatrice and Benedick.

Audiences can enjoy 11 free outdoor performances at venues ranging from the Sunset Canopy at Tom Lee Park to Reverie in LaGrange, TN.