Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Much Ado About Nothing | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:36 PM CDT

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer and director Stephanie Shine about this year’s lively 90-minute production of "Much Ado About Nothing," Shakespeare’s gleeful rom-com featuring the quintessential will-they/won’t-they duo, Beatrice and Benedick.

Audiences can enjoy 11 free outdoor performances at venues ranging from the Sunset Canopy at Tom Lee Park to Reverie in LaGrange, TN.

Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, September 27 — Sunday, October 19
(times and locations vary)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass