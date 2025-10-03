© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
ARTober '25! | Gallery 1091

ARTober '25! | Gallery 1091

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT

Artists’ Link presents ARTober ’25 in Gallery 1091 at the WKNO Digital Media Center, on view from Friday, October 3, through Wednesday, October 29, with an opening reception on Sunday, October 5.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artists’ Link Exhibition Committee Chair Carol Adamec about the show, which features 42 works by Artists’ Link members, and about the organization’s ongoing mission.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 3 — Wednesday, October 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
