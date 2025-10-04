© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Germantown Performing Arts Center 2025-26 Season Continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
default

The season continues at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with performances both outdoors in the Grove and indoors in the Highland Capital Performance Hall.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about Concerts in the Grove, happening every Thursday through October, as well as upcoming highlights, including a special tribute concert with Eliane Elias in honor of Malvyn Massey, "On Stage with Iris Collective" featuring Karen Slack, and appearances by Herbie Hancock and more.

An Evening with Eliane Elias
Date: Saturday, October 4
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

On Stage with Iris Collective: Karen Slack
Date: Friday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Herbie Hancock
Date: Saturday, October 18
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

