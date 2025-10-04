Germantown Performing Arts Center 2025-26 Season Continues

The season continues at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with performances both outdoors in the Grove and indoors in the Highland Capital Performance Hall.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about Concerts in the Grove, happening every Thursday through October, as well as upcoming highlights, including a special tribute concert with Eliane Elias in honor of Malvyn Massey, "On Stage with Iris Collective" featuring Karen Slack, and appearances by Herbie Hancock and more.

An Evening with Eliane Elias

Date: Saturday, October 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)

On Stage with Iris Collective: Karen Slack

Date: Friday, October 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)

