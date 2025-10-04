© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

The Music at St. John’s Episcopal Church 2025 Season Continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

The Music at St. John’s Episcopal Church season continues with a Service of Choral Compline on Sunday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Service of Evensong on Sunday, October 12, at 5:30 p.m., both in the St. John’s Sanctuary at Central and Greer.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with St. John’s Organist and Choirmaster Dr. Vernon Snyder about these traditional Anglican choral services and the wide range of choral music they will feature.

Compline with Schola Cantorum of Saint John's:
Date: Sunday, October 5
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: St. John’s Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave)

Choral Evensong:
Date: Sunday, October 12
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: St. John’s Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave)

Learn more >

Darel Snodgrass
