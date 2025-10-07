Ballet Our Way | Creative Aging & Collage Dance Collective
Creative Aging Mid-South continues its Concert Series with the return of Collage Dance Collective in “Ballet Our Way.”
Darel Snodgrass spoke with both Creative Aging's Executive Director, Christy Barzizza, and Director of Programs, Claire Rutkauskas, about this engaging lecture and performance. This event invites participants to explore the history of ballet and experience excerpts from the company’s repertoire.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 5
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 East Parkway)
Get ticket information >