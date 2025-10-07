© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Ballet Our Way | Creative Aging & Collage Dance Collective

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Creative Aging Mid-South continues its Concert Series with the return of Collage Dance Collective in “Ballet Our Way.”

Darel Snodgrass spoke with both Creative Aging's Executive Director, Christy Barzizza, and Director of Programs, Claire Rutkauskas, about this engaging lecture and performance. This event invites participants to explore the history of ballet and experience excerpts from the company’s repertoire.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 5
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 East Parkway)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
