Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 2025-26 Season Kick Off

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) launches its 2025-2026 season with Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s production of "Much Ado About Nothing" — free and outdoors by the lake (moving inside BPACC in case of rain).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the season’s opening and upcoming performances, including country icon T. Graham Brown, ventriloquist Darci Lynne & Friends (already sold out), and the high-energy art and music experience Artrageous.

Theatre by the Lake: Much Ado About Nothing
Date: Friday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Learn more >

T. Graham Brown
Date: Friday, October 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Get ticket information >

Artrageous
Date: Saturday, November 1
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Get ticket information >

All Performances take place at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
