Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 2025-26 Season Kick Off

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) launches its 2025-2026 season with Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s production of "Much Ado About Nothing" — free and outdoors by the lake (moving inside BPACC in case of rain).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the season’s opening and upcoming performances, including country icon T. Graham Brown, ventriloquist Darci Lynne & Friends (already sold out), and the high-energy art and music experience Artrageous.

Theatre by the Lake: Much Ado About Nothing

Date: Friday, October 10

Time: 7:00 p.m.

T. Graham Brown

Date: Friday, October 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Artrageous

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 2:00 p.m.

All Performances take place at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)