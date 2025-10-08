Orpheum Theatre & Halloran Centre Upcoming Shows
The Orpheum Broadway Season opens with "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical."
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about the start of the new Broadway season, along with the return of Princeton James Productions’ "The Queen’s Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience," a performance by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more at the Orpheum and Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical:
Date: Tuesday, October 7 — Sunday, October 12 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
The Queen's Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience:
Date: Saturday, October 25 —Sunday, October 26 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band:
Date: Saturday, November 8 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >