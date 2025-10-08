© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre & Halloran Centre Upcoming Shows

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

The Orpheum Broadway Season opens with "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical."

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about the start of the new Broadway season, along with the return of Princeton James Productions’ "The Queen’s Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience," a performance by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more at the Orpheum and Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical:
Date: Tuesday, October 7 — Sunday, October 12 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

The Queen's Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience:
Date: Saturday, October 25 —Sunday, October 26 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band:
Date: Saturday, November 8 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
