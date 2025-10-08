Orpheum Theatre & Halloran Centre Upcoming Shows

The Orpheum Broadway Season opens with "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical."

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about the start of the new Broadway season, along with the return of Princeton James Productions’ "The Queen’s Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience," a performance by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more at the Orpheum and Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical:

Date: Tuesday, October 7 — Sunday, October 12 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

The Queen's Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery Experience:

Date: Saturday, October 25 —Sunday, October 26 (times vary)

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)

