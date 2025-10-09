© 2025 WKNO FM
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Schubertiade | Memphis Chamber Music Society

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:54 PM CDT

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) season continues with a "Schubertiade" featuring cellist John-Henry Crawford and the Vega String Quartet.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with John-Henry Crawford about the program, which includes the Death and the Maiden string quartet, the monumental String Quintet (also known as the Cello Quintet), and Bach's famous Cello Suite No. 1.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 12
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Annesdale, the home of William Townsend (1325 Lamar Ave)
Get more information >

