Schubertiade | Memphis Chamber Music Society

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) season continues with a "Schubertiade" featuring cellist John-Henry Crawford and the Vega String Quartet.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with John-Henry Crawford about the program, which includes the Death and the Maiden string quartet, the monumental String Quintet (also known as the Cello Quintet), and Bach's famous Cello Suite No. 1.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 12
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Annesdale, the home of William Townsend (1325 Lamar Ave)
