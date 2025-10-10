L’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
The Dixon Gallery & Gardens presents "L’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure" in the Main Galleries. This fascinating exhibition provides a rare glimpse into French Impressionist printmaking and the art of color lithography.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about this extraordinary portfolio—originally conceived to celebrate the art of the original print—featuring ninety-five works by seventy-four influential artists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, and the United States.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 12 — Sunday, January 11, 2026 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
