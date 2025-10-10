© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

L’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:01 PM CDT

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens presents "L’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure" in the Main Galleries. This fascinating exhibition provides a rare glimpse into French Impressionist printmaking and the art of color lithography.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about this extraordinary portfolio—originally conceived to celebrate the art of the original print—featuring ninety-five works by seventy-four influential artists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, and the United States.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 12 — Sunday, January 11, 2026 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass