MGAL 50th Anniversary Exhibition Reception & Celebration

The Memphis Germantown Art League (MGAL) celebrates 50 years with a "50th Anniversary Exhibition and Celebration." The reception is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 12.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MGAL Treasurer Jim Henderson about the works in the current exhibition, which is a retrospective of previous award-winning pieces, and the history and mission of the MGAL.