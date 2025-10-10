© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

MGAL 50th Anniversary Exhibition Reception & Celebration

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM CDT

The Memphis Germantown Art League (MGAL) celebrates 50 years with a "50th Anniversary Exhibition and Celebration." The reception is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 12.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MGAL Treasurer Jim Henderson about the works in the current exhibition, which is a retrospective of previous award-winning pieces, and the history and mission of the MGAL.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 1 — Friday, October 31 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Germantown Art League (MGAL)Memphis Botanic Garden
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass